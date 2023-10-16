Woods caught one of three targets for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.

Woods found a space between defenders in the second quarter on a third-and-goal for Houston's second touchdown of the day. The TD was Woods' first of the season. Nico Collins has become C.J. Stroud's go-to option and leads the Texans with 547 receiving yards and three TDs, but Woods holds an edge in targets (43 to 42) and red-zone targets (six to three). The veteran wideout has 22 receptions for 227 yards after six games.