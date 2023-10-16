Woods caught one of three targets for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints in Week 6.

Woods found a space between defenders and caught a six-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal for Houston's second touchdown. The TD was Woods' first of the season. Nico Collins has become the biggest threat at wideout and leads the position group with 547 yards and three TDs, but Woods holds an edge in targets (43 to 42) and red-zone targets (six to three). Woods has 22 receptions for 227 yards after six games.