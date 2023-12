Woods caught two of six targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns in Week 16.

Woods maintained elevated usage (61 snaps) even with the return of top wideout Nico Collins from a calf injury. Collins was on the field for just 35 snaps, which could have been a decision to hold him back due to the game getting out of hand early. With various injuries at wideout the last two games, Woods has 11 targets and played 81 percent of the offensive snaps.