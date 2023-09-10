Woods brought in six of 10 targets for 57 yards and returned one punt for 10 yards in the Texans' 25-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The veteran wideout finished second across the board on the stat sheet to Nico Collins in terms of receiving numbers, serving as a reliable possession option for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in his first start. Woods' profile in the offense Sunday is likely a blueprint for what to expect from him on most weeks this season, with Collins handling the more high-upside downfield routes. Woods will likely be busy again during a Week 2 home matchup against the Colts.