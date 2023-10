Woods suffered an injury to his ribs in the first half of Sunday's game against the Falcons and is questionable to return.

Woods corralled two of his six targets for 18 yards before leaving to get evaluated for the injury. With rookie Tank Dell (concussion) also deemed questionable to return, the Texans could be forced to rely more heavily on John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson to pick up snaps behind No. 1 wideout Nico Collins.