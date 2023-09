Woods caught three of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over Jacksonville in Week 3.

Woods and Nico Collins took a backseat to Tank Dell, who led the wideout group with seven targets, five catches, 145 yards and a touchdown. Over the first two weeks, it was Woods and Collins pacing the wide receivers, but it looks like Dell is in position to overtake them. Woods, who has 25 targets through three games, remains the target leader, followed by Collins (23) then Dell (21).