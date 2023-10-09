Woods secured three of nine targets for 30 yards in the Texans' 21-19 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran finished with the second-highest target total of the day for the Texans -- a development that was in no small way a byproduct of Tank Dell's early exit due to a concussion -- but the veteran was atypically inefficient. Woods now has three straight three-catch tallies and hasn't drawn any fewer than six targets in his first five games working with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, so he'll retain fantasy utility heading into a Week 6 home matchup against the Saints, irrespective of Dell's availability