Woods caught two of three targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12.

Woods found himself on the edge of quarterback C.J. Stroud's target distribution. Nico Collins (nine targets) and Tank Dell (eight), each of whom scored a touchdown Sunday, further established themselves as the team leaders at wide receiver. And the way Noah Brown (knee) performed in the two games leading up his Week 10 injury -- 13 catches, 325 yards, one touchdown -- a strong case can be made that Woods is fourth on the depth chart when all hands are healthy.