Woods caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati in Week 10.

Woods returned to action after missing two games with a foot injury. Including a bye week, he hadn't played in three weeks. Through the first five weeks of the season, Woods was a prominent target, averaging eight per game, but quarterback C.J. Stroud has recently taken a shining to Tank Dell (14 targets, 56 yards) as a short threat and Noah Brown (eight, 172) as a deep-ball target. The wideout pecking order could be adjusted Week 11 against the Cardinals, if Nico Collins (calf) is ready to play.