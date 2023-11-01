Woods (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Woods was originally expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks before being ruled out in Week 8 against the Panthers, and that timeline remains the status quo, as Wilson relays that Woods is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Official confirmation of Woods' status will come on Friday's injury report, but it would be surprising if the veteran wide receiver manged to practice in any capacity before then. If Woods remains sidelined, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Noah Brown should continue to play significant roles in a Houston offense that predominantly utilizes three-receiver sets.