Woods played 32 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 22-17 win over Denver in Week 13.

Woods saw a season-low snap count, even though Tank Dell was limited to nine snaps following a season-ending leg injury. Noah Brown joined Nico Collins as the top two receivers after Dell left the contest, and John Metchie (24 snaps, three targets) was near Woods in terms of playing time. Woods opened the season as a starter at wideout alongside Collins but had dropped to fourth on the depth chart prior to Dell's injury. Woods did have an eight-target game as recently as Week 11, however.