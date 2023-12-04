Woods played 32 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 22-17 win over Denver in Week 13.

Woods had a season-low snap count, which took on a more damning interpretation because it happened on a week Tank Dell was limited to nine snaps following a season-ending leg injury. Noah Brown joined Nico Collins as the top two receivers after Dell left the contest, and John Metchie (24 snaps, three targets) was near Woods in terms of playing time. Woods opened the season as a co-leader at wideout with Collins but dropped to fourth on the depth chart prior to Dell's injury. Woods did have an eight-target game as recently as Week 11, which is encouraging. The gameplan for Week 14 against the Jets, and Woods' usage, could be different as Houston plans for a world without Dell.