Johnson (knee) was claimed by the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was let go by the Browns on Tuesday in order to make room for the team to sign Greg Robinson. Johnson, who is now entering his second season, missed the entire 2017 regular season due to a knee injury. A 2017 fifth-round pick, Johnson will have to prove the injury is behind him if he hopes to land a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster.

