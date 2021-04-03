Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson made three starts for the Texans last season. He'll serve as the primary backup for offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and Tytus Howard in 2021.
More News
-
Texans' Roderick Johnson: Stepping in for Howard•
-
Texans' Roderick Johnson: Re-ups with Houston•
-
Texans' Roderick Johnson: Slated to start if healthy•
-
Texans' Roderick Johnson: Exits with stinger•
-
Texans' Roderick Johnson: Replaces Howard at RT•
-
Texans' Roderick Johnson: Promoted to active roster•