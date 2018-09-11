Johnson was promoted from the Texans' practice squad to their active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson was a casualty during final roster cuts, but subsequntly landed on the team's practice squad. An injury in Week 1 has opened up room for him to help provide depth on the offensive line going forward.

