Texans' Roderick Johnson: Re-ups with Houston
The Texans signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.75 million contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson stands to provide the Texans with key depth at offensive tackle behind Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) and Tytus Howard (knee). He started three games for Houston last season.
