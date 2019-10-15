Johnson entered Sunday's win over the Chiefs when rookie right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) was removed from the game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson was flagged for an illegal formation penalty but filled in capably for Howard. The offensive line did not allow a sack for the second straight week, and the team had a season-high 192 rushing yards (4.7 YPC). Howard's injury is described as a partially torn medial collateral ligament, which will not require surgery but is expected to sideline him indefinitely.