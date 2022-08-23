Blacklock didn't practice Tuesday due to a leg injury, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

It's unclear when Blacklock suffered the injury, but he'll likely be sidelined for Thursday's preseason finale against San Francisco. The 2020 second-round pick appeared in 14 games last year, totaling 22 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, and he'll likely garner a similar role in 2022.

More News