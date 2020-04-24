Texans' Ross Blacklock: Heading to Houston

The Texans selected Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

Houston addressed its defensive interior with its first pick of this year's draft by nabbing the impressive Blacklock out of TCU. Blacklock is viewed by most as one of the best defensive tackles in the class. He had 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior in 2019 en route to being named first-team All-Big 12. Blacklock has the versatility to play multiple spots along the line.