Blacklock is expected to get more playing time Week 9 against Jacksonville, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Interim head coach Romeo Crennel acknowledged Blacklock, a second-round draft pick in 2020, and rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard could see more time this week. That may be partially due to three defensive players contracting COVID-19, but also because the 1-6 Texans need to develop young talent during a season that's spun out of control.