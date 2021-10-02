site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Ross Blacklock: Lands on COVID list
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2021
1 min read
Blacklock (illness) has been placed on the Texans' reserve/COVID list.
Blacklock's addition to the COVID list is due to a positive test, per Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston. In his absence, Roy Lopez and Jaleel Johnson will be the primary candidates to provide depth at defensive tackle.
