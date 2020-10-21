Blacklock played a season-high 32 percent of defensive snaps and recorded his first tackle for a loss in Week 6's loss to the Titans.

Blacklock, Houston's top draft pick in 2020, has played in all but one game and recorded four tackles. The second-round pick was held out of the Pittsburgh game for disciplinary reasons. At 1-5, the Texans outwardly state the season is about winning as many games as possible, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but they could eventually use the disappointing season to develop rookies.