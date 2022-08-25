Blacklock won't play in Thursday's preseason finale as he's dealing with a groin injury, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
While it's uncertain when Blacklock suffered this groin injury, the defensive tackle has been unable to practice since Tuesday. The 2020 second-round pick figures to see a key role on the Texans' defensive line this season as soon as he's healthy.
