Lopez (undisclosed) is dealing with a soft-tissue injury but is expected to be available for Week 1, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Since joining the Texans as a rookie last season, the defensive lineman has seen a big role and hasn't missed any time excluding a brief absence with COVID-19. Lopez figures to see a starting spot in the middle of Houston's defensive line all season assuming he's able to get healthy in time for Week 1.