The Texans selected Lopez in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 195th overall.

Lopez was a four-year starter at New Mexico State before transferring to Arizona for a fifth year. He's a gap-shooting tackle who found ballcarriers at a frequent pace in college, but at 6-foot-2, 304 pounds he probably won't be able to play much in the way of two-gap looks. If Lopez succeeds in the NFL it might have something do to with his standout explosiveness -- his 31-inch vertical, 7.39-second three-cone drill and 4.51-second 20-yard shuttle are all very good for a tackle.