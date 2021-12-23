Lopez tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday and will be placed on the Texans' reserve/COVID-19 list, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lopez, cornerback Lonnie Johnson, safety Eric Murray and defensive end Jordan Jenkins are among the Texans who tested positive Thursday, bringing the organization's total number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list or practice squad/COVID-19 list up to 22. Per Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston, Lopez is dealing with minor symptoms of the virus, so if he's vaccinated and makes a swift recovery, he'll still have an outside chance at coming off the list ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.