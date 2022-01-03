Freeman had six carries for 25 yards and did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-7 loss to San Francisco.

With David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing last week's game due to a quadriceps injury, Freeman served as Houston's top backup to starter Rex Burkhead. He's had 42 touches over the last five games following a backfield shakeup. If the Texans had any thoughts of him being a lead back, they would have elevated him above Burkhead already.