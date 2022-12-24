Freeman rushed the ball 16 times for 32 yards in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. He added one reception for six yards.

Freeman accounted for 16 of the Texans' 24 carries by a running back in a tough matchup against the Titans. He was stymied throughout the game, as he averaged just two yards per carry and his longest gain of the day on the ground went for only five yards. Despite the poor performance, Freeman appears to have locked in an opportunity, as he now has 27 carries combined across the team's last two games heading into a Week 17 matchup against Jacksonville.