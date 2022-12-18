Freeman rushed 11 times for 51 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in the Texans' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Just promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Freeman ended up leading the Texans backfield across the board during Houston's first game without Dameon Pierce (IR-ankle). Dare Ogunbowale was the only other back on the team to log a carry since Rex Burkhead was limited only to receiving work, giving Freeman some fantasy appeal heading into a Week 16 divisional road matchup against the Titans on Saturday afternoon.