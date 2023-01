Freeman had seven carries for 19 yards and caught three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17.

Freeman (30 snaps) and Dare Ogunbowale (26 snaps) once again were the top backs on offense, but neither had a productive day. Freeman's 39 combined yards paced the backs. Expect a similar backfield mix, with a bit of Rex Burkhead, in next week's season finale against the Colts.