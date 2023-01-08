Freeman rushed seven times for 15 yards and brought in one of two targets for one yard in the Broncos' 32-31 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Freeman was unable to take advantage of what had been an inconsistent Colts run defense, gaining nearly half his meager rushing yardage total on a seven-yard scamper and netting just eight yards on his other six totes. The journeyman back has appeared in 11 games with the Texans over the last two seasons and is on an expiring contract, and it remains to be seen if he'll have a chance to claim a complementary role behind the promising Dameon Pierce (IR-ankle) in training camp next summer.