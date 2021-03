Finley was traded from the Bengals to the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2019 fourth-round pick played in eight games for Cincinnati, completing 48.7 percent of his passes for 5.4 YPA while taking a sack on 14.4 percent of dropbacks. Finley slots in at the bottom of Houston's depth chart, behind Deshaun Watson and Tyrod Taylor. Regardless of what happens with the team's other quarterbacks, Finley isn't likely to be in the mix for a Week 1 start.