Griffin caught his lone target for minus-1 yards in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.

Griffin fell back to earth this week after he amassed a season-high 80 yards in Week 14. If there's one Houston tight end to consider, it's Griffin based on his playing time and being the position group's target leader, but the Texans' passing attack clearly favors the wide receivers. Griffin has been targeted two or fewer times in six of 12 games played.

