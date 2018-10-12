Griffin (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Bills.

Limited in practice all week by a toe injury, Griffin has nonetheless been cleared to play Week 6. On the heels of a season-best 6-65-0 showing on nine targets last Sunday against the Cowboys, he'll look to keep up the pace versus a Buffalo defense that has yielded 7.0 YPT and two touchdowns to tight ends this season.

