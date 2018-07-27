Texans' Ryan Griffin: Enters camp as starter
Griffin is the top tight end on the depth chart as the Texans enter training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien lauded the talent at the position while noting the two tight ends drafted -- Jordan Akins (third round) and Jordan Thomas (sixth) -- will need to learn how to play the position at the pro level. "That position, next to quarterback, is probably the hardest position to learn in our offense as far as being involved in the running game, the passing game, both from a protection standpoint, a route-running standpoint. But we feel good about the young guys we have there. We've got, obviously, Ryan Griffin, a veteran player back for us," said O'Brien. That suggests Griffin should be the starter once the regular season kicks off, but his strength is that of a receiver more than a blocker.
