Houston drafted a pair of tight ends to join Griffin, using a third-round selection on Jordan Akins and a sixth-round pick on Jordan Thomas, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website reports.

Akins and Thomas combined for only 52 catches last season, and neither seems likely to be an immediate contributor. However, the duo did well to land with a Texans team that has an obvious need at tight end after C.J. Fiedorowicz retired due to a string of concussions. Griffin has a troublesome concussion history in his own right, with the most recent incident landing him on injured reserve in early November. He'll likely enter training camp as the favorite to serve as Houston's top pass catcher at tight end, but Akins and Stephen Anderson could also push for the job. It's difficult to envision a scenario in which any of the Houston tight ends is worth owning in standard leagues.