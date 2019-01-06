Texans' Ryan Griffin: Five targets in playoff loss
Griffin caught one of five targets for six yards in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to the Colts.
The Texans fell behind early and were forced to pass often, to the point that quarterback Deshaun Watson got his underused tight ends involved. Seeing Griffin and Watson not in sync is not surprising. Griffin finished the season with 25 receptions and 48 targets, indicating he and the quarterback weren't always on the same page. He has one year left on his deal, but given Houston's aversion to using its tight ends, the Texans may opt to part ways with Griffin. They drafted two tight ends in 2018 -- Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas -- and could save salary by letting Griffin go.
