Texans' Ryan Griffin: Good to go this week
Griffin (hip) no longer carries an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday.
We suppose that Griffin could serve as a safety blanket for QB Tom Savage, who will start Sunday's game in the wake of Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. Even if Griffin does play a key part in the Texans offense in Week 9, however, that could be a short-lived situation, with fellow TE C.J. Fiedorowicz on track to return from injured reserve in Week 10.
