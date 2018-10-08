Griffin caught six of nine targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Cowboys.

Griffin had been quiet through the first four weeks, catching four of 11 targets for 75 yards, before nearly matching that production in Week 5. His season-high in targets came at that expense of Will Fuller, who was targeted just three times after being limited by a hamstring injury during the practice week. Production out of Houston's tight end position group has been spotty, so Griffin's increased usage Sunday should be viewed as more exception than rule. We don't see a fundamental shift in focus from the wideout corps, which dominates quarterback Deshaun Watson's attention.