Texans' Ryan Griffin: Has quiet Week 6
Griffin was targeted five times but caught none in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Bills.
That's the second time this season that Griffin's gone without a catch while getting targeted five times -- the same thing happened opening week against New England. He was coming off his best game, having caught six of nine targets for 65 yards in Week 5. Outside of that one productive week, Griffin has caught four of 16 targets 75 yards. On the whole, Houston's tight end group has not been a big part of the passing attack. It looked like the Texans were going to incorporate the position group more into the offense after drafting Jordan Akins (3rd) and Jordan Thomas (6th) in 2018, but it just hasn't materialized.
