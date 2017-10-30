Griffin caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to Seattle.

The transformation of Houston's offense under quarterback Deshaun Watson has resulted in a more wide-open attack that can, at times, minimize the tight ends in favor of the wideouts. Griffin has the second-most targets (26) on the team behind DeAndre Hopkins, but he'll soon be passed by Will Fuller. With C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) returning to practice last week, his return to game action is around the corner, which will further cap Griffin's opportunities.