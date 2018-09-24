Griffin caught two of four targets for 44 yards in Week 3's loss to the Giants.

Griffin's 32-yard catch was one of Houston's seven plays that gained 20-plus yards and his longest of the season. However, once again, targets were spread out among Houston's tight ends, making is hard for Griffin to stand out as a weekly fantasy play. Jordan Thomas (two targets) and Jordan Akins (one) also received attention from quarterback Deshaun Watson.