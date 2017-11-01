Texans' Ryan Griffin: Limited participant Wednesday
Griffin was limited for Wednesday's practice.
Griffin's been getting the bulk of tight end playing time since C.J. FIedorowicz (concussion) landed on injured reserve. Before he was targeted just twice last Sunday, Griffin had 23 targets in a four-game stretch. Fiedorowicz is expected to return for Week 10, so Sunday's game against the Colts could be Griffin's final one as the team's No. 1 tight end. If he's healthy, Griffin is worth a gamble as a starter on an offense that's averaged 39 points over the past four games, facing the league's 31st-ranked passing defense.
