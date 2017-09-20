Texans' Ryan Griffin: Logs full practice
Griffin (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Griffin has passed through the concussion protocol and should be ready to return for Sunday's game in New England. With C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve while recovering from a concussion of his own, Griffin is set to assume a role as the Texans' primary pass-catching tight end. Given the team's lack of depth at wide receiver, Griffin could be busy Week 3.
More News
-
Texans' Ryan Griffin: May return for Week 3•
-
Texans' Ryan Griffin: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Texans' Ryan Griffin: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Texans' Ryan Griffin: Suffers concussion, won't return•
-
Texans' Ryan Griffin: Leaves Sunday game with possible concussion•
-
Texans' Ryan Griffin: Brings in pair of catches Saturday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...