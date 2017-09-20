Griffin (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Griffin has passed through the concussion protocol and should be ready to return for Sunday's game in New England. With C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve while recovering from a concussion of his own, Griffin is set to assume a role as the Texans' primary pass-catching tight end. Given the team's lack of depth at wide receiver, Griffin could be busy Week 3.