Texans' Ryan Griffin: Makes first catch
Griffin caught is lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans in Week 2.
After Griffin was shut on five targets in Week 1, he made his first catch of the season Sunday. Griffin is the starting tight end, but finds himself sharing playing time with Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas, which serves to dilute the targets of all three.
