Texans' Ryan Griffin: May return for Week 3
The Texans are hopeful Griffin (concussion) can return for Week 3 against New England, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve due to his own concussion, Griffin figures to have a major pass-catching role upon rejoining the team. Given that he caught 50 passes while splitting snaps and targets with Fiedorowicz last season, Griffin could become a useful fantasy option during his teammate's absence, at least in PPR leagues. He's produced just six touchdowns and 10.4 yards per catch on 99 career receptions, with only four gains of more than 25 yards.
