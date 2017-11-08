Texans' Ryan Griffin: Not expected to play this week
Griffin (concussion) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Rams, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Supporting such a notion is that Griffin did not practice Wednesday, but fortunately for the Texans, fellow tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) is on track to return to action this week, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site reports.
