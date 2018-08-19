Texans' Ryan Griffin: Pair of catches on opening drive
Griffin secured two of four targets for 29 yards in the Texans' 16-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Saturday.
Griffin started and logged both of his receptions on the Texans' successful opening drive. The 28-year-old connected with DeShaun Watson for an impressive 22-yard grab that brought the ball down to the 49ers' six-yard line, and he came just a yard short of a touchdown two plays later with another grab that set up a Bruce Ellington one-yard score. With the retirement of C.J. Fiedorowicz, Griffin has a clear path to No. 1 tight end duties to open the season, which could lead to numbers the caliber of the 50-442-2 line he put up in 2016 if he can steer clear of the injury bug.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...