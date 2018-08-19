Griffin secured two of four targets for 29 yards in the Texans' 16-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Saturday.

Griffin started and logged both of his receptions on the Texans' successful opening drive. The 28-year-old connected with DeShaun Watson for an impressive 22-yard grab that brought the ball down to the 49ers' six-yard line, and he came just a yard short of a touchdown two plays later with another grab that set up a Bruce Ellington one-yard score. With the retirement of C.J. Fiedorowicz, Griffin has a clear path to No. 1 tight end duties to open the season, which could lead to numbers the caliber of the 50-442-2 line he put up in 2016 if he can steer clear of the injury bug.