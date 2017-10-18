Texans' Ryan Griffin: Picks up 52 yards in win
Griffin nabbed three of eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 33-17 win over Cleveland.
Griffin and C.J. Fiedorowicz each brought in 50 receptions last season and when the latter was placed on IR with a concussion, there was a sense that maybe Griffin would collect the lion's share. Though he ranks second on the team in targets and third in catches, the offense has run so disproportionately through DeAndre Hopkins that Griffin hasn't been able to to have that expanded impact. He's good for two or three catches per game, but he doesn't provide the sort of red-zone threat that many similarly big-bodied players might. Just 6 percent of Griffin's career receptions have been touchdowns and he has yet to score more than twice in a season. Temper expectation on Griffin despite Houston's new-found offensive mojo.
