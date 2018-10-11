Griffin was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury.

Griffin is fresh off his best game of the season so it's a bit disappointing to see him listed on the injury report. The Texans haven't elaborated on the severity of the toe injury, so we'll have to wait and see how this plays out. Should Griffin practice in full later this week, it's expected he'd be ready to go for Sunday's game.

