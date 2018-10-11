Texans' Ryan Griffin: Pops up on injury report
Griffin was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury.
Griffin is fresh off his best game of the season so it's a bit disappointing to see him listed on the injury report. The Texans haven't elaborated on the severity of the toe injury, so we'll have to wait and see how this plays out. Should Griffin practice in full later this week, it's expected he'd be ready to go for Sunday's game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...